Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with fights and arguments between contestants. Things got even more heated as the show went on. Salman scolded several contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar, but the drama didn't stop there
Wild Contestants of Bigg Boss 19
16 contestants entered TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 19. No one has been eliminated yet. Some housemates are always ready for a brawl. Let's find out about them.
Zeeshan Kadri
Zeeshan Kadri never misses a chance to stir up trouble. He gets angry very easily. Once, when Kunika Sadanand took food from his plate, he created a huge scene. He also said some nasty things to Kunika.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali has a very short temper, especially during tasks. He'll even resort to physical altercations to win. He also gets mad at his own team members if they mess up. He had a huge fight with Farhana Bhatt.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj has been picking fights with other housemates since he entered Bigg Boss 19. He recently had a major fight with Baseer Ali during a task, with both exchanging insults.
Nehal Chudasama
Nehal Chudasama is no less dramatic. She turns small things into big issues and starts fights. She recently caused a scene during a task, claiming Amal Malik touched her inappropriately.
Farhana Bhatt
Farhana Bhatt was sent to the secret room upon entering Bigg Boss 19. After re-entering, she caused a lot of drama. She interferes in others' business and starts fights. She picked a fight with Neelam Giri for no reason, leading to a huge commotion.
