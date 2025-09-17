Bigg Boss 19 took a shocking turn as Abhishek Bajaj was evicted after a violent altercation with Shehbaaz Badesha. The unexpected eviction has left fans divided, sparking intense debates on fairness and discipline inside the house.

The drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house turned another shocking way. High-octane Bhajan star Abhishek Bajaj was reportedly expelled from the show after a violent spat with fellow contestant Shehbaaz Badesha, leaving housemates and fans aghast. The incident triggered heated conversations on social media with respect to aggression and discipline in the game.

The Heated Clash

As per sources, for days, there had been brewing tensions between Abhishek and Shehbaaz concerning bigg boss house duties and personal remarks. Though general fighting is common in the Bigg Boss house, it is alleged that things really got out of hand during the last nominated task. The arguing started with some verbal spats, but it is reported that things changed pretty quickly with Abhishek losing his temper and going into a physical altercation with Shehbaaz.

The shocking turn of events necessitated immediate intervention from Bigg Boss. Abhishek was evicted immediately on disciplinary grounds as the show abides with a strict policy of zero tolerance towards violence.

Salman Khan's Take

Expectedly, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan- who, in the past, has been very vocal about dignity within the house- may talk about the incident on the coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In previous seasons, Salman has always expressed his displeasure towards contestants resorting to physical violence, reminding them that this platform is meant for entertainment and healthy competition and not a fistfight. Fans are eager to know how he deals with this obnoxious fallout between his contestants Abhishek and Shehbaaz.

Reactions Inside the House

This eviction left housemates totally shaken. Some contestants felt that it was Abhishek's temper that caused the altercation; others felt that Shehbaaz's endless taunts would have put anyone off balance. Most, however, agreed that violence is unacceptable in Bigg Boss, thereby ensuring Abhishek's eviction.

Shehbaaz, with his wacky sense of humor and bubbly nature, appeared inconsolable after the clash. "He was displeased regarding it taking an ugly turn, saying he never intended for it to go that far."

Fans Divided on Social Media

So seconds after the announcement of Abhishek's eviction in the Bigg Boss house, the mixed debates began running rampant on Twitter and Instagram. While many viewers approved of Bigg Boss's decision to evict him, others maintained that the fight had been provoked and a punishment or a nomination would have been a fairer resolution than eviction.

A section of fans supporting Abhishek began to trend the hashtag #JusticeForAbhishek and proclaimed him to be one of the strongest contenders of this season. Conversely, Shehbaaz supporters began praising him for not losing his cool and even called out for more severe action to be taken against contestants exhibiting violent behavior.

What Lay Ahead for the Show?

The sudden eviction of Abhishek Bajaj certainly shifts the dynamic of the game in Bigg Boss 19. With him gone, a power vacuum has now opened and contestants who once considered him a tough competitor have the opportunity to change their strategies. On the other hand, Shehbaaz, by surviving the clash, may have collected sympathy votes and created new enemies in the house.