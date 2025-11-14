Bigg Boss 19 has erupted in controversy after Amaal Mallik’s comment calling his father Daboo Malik a “failure” stirred massive online backlash. The remark has sparked intense debates among fans.

Bigg Boss 19 has landed in another big controversy, and this time it involves music composer Amaal Mallik. With the house full of drama and unexpected turns and twists, a new conversation turned out to be a troll material on Amaal Mallik.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss 19 Controversy: Amaal Mallik’s Comment

Amaal made some stunning comments recently in the show, calling his father, veteran music personality Daboo Malik, a "failure." The comment, which was allegedly made during an emotionally loaded discussion, immediately caught viewers' attention and incited heated debates online.

The day the episode aired, several fans were quick to put their thoughts on social media condemning Amaal. Many regarded the comment as "harsh," "unnecessary," and "disrespectful," arguing it was not cool to demean a parent publicly on national television, regardless of the context somewhat behind. Others pointed out how Daboo Malik significantly contributed to the Indian music industry, and dismissing him was simply not fair.

Social Media Outrage Started Gaining Tract

A couple of hours later, several hashtags on social media were put up against Amaal's statement. Clips from the show became viral, and netizens soon were debating whether the comment was said in genuine anger or in just the spur of the moment. Some have questioned the editing of the show, alleging Bigg Boss dramatized a personal conversation in order to raise TRP. Nevertheless, the fury continues, with a whole lot demanding a clarification or an apology on-air.

Supporters Questioning Whether It Comes From Vulnerability

A very small bunch of social media users defended Amaal, suggesting that maybe he was coming from a place of emotional vulnerability. They speculated that with all the pressure of having to carry a musical legacy, perhaps something slipped out of his mouth during one of those heated moments. However, even the defenders acknowledged that he could have articulated it differently, considering how huge the show is.