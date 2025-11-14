Gaurav Khanna Net Worth: Know how Rich is THIS Bigg Boss 19 Contestant
TV star Gaurav Khanna is reportedly among the highest-paid Bigg Boss 19 contestants. Gaurav’s lavish lifestyle is often visible through his public appearances and social media, which mirror his success.
The actor became a household name as Anuj Kapadia from the hit television show Anupamaa.
Prior to acting, he worked as a marketing manager. Today, he commands some of the highest paychecks in the television industry.
As per reports, Gaurav Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore. His earnings come from multiple sources – television serials, reality shows, endorsements, and social media collaborations.
In Bigg Boss 19, Khanna is reportedly among the highest-paid contestants this season, with reports suggesting he earns approximately Rs 17.5 lakh per week, which translates toroughly Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
The television actor also participated in Celebrity MasterChef, for which he was reportedly paid around Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
Additionally, the actor is said to own a luxurious apartment in one of Mumbai’s elite neighbourhoods, along with an impressive collection of wheels — including an Audi and a stylish Royal Enfield motorcycle.