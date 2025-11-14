Bigg Boss 19: What Really Happens to a Contestant the Moment They’re Evicted?
Bigg Boss 19, television’s most controversial reality show, is becoming increasingly intense as frequent evictions shake the house. The recent mid-week eviction of Mridul Tiwari stunned viewers and heightened the drama further.
Bigg Boss 19 Nears Finale
Bigg Boss 19 has become a true household favorite, enjoyed by viewers of every age. With constant twists and unexpected turns, the show keeps the audience hooked. As the highly anticipated finale approaches, excitement and curiosity are at an all-time high.
Mid-Week Eviction Twist
Bigg Boss 19 shocked everyone with a surprise mid-week eviction task. Makers brought selected fans inside the house to vote. Unfortunately, Mridul Tiwari received the fewest votes and was immediately evicted, leaving contestants and viewers stunned by the unexpected turn.
Post-Eviction Reveal
Let us tell you that before Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. In a recent interview, she opened up about what really happens to contestants after they step out, sharing insights from her own experience.
What Happens After Eviction
Neelam Giri revealed that after eviction, contestants get just 15–20 minutes to meet everyone inside. After stepping out, they’re taken to the show’s office for a brief conversation. Within an hour, their luggage is returned, and they are sent home immediately.
Finale Date Confirmed
Talking about the finale of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 19, it is set to take place on December 7. Earlier, reports suggested the makers might extend the season, but it was later confirmed that the finale will happen on the originally scheduled date.
Who Will Lift the Trophy?
According to media reports, Gaurav Khanna is currently being seen as the strongest contender to win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. However, the real suspense will break only on the finale night, when the audience finally gets to know the winner.
Top 9 Contestants Left
After the mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 19, only 9 contestants remain in the race. The current housemates are Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, and Amaal Mallik.
Weekend Ka Vaar Drama
The Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, airing this Saturday and Sunday, is going to be packed with entertainment and suspense. This time, the entire house is nominated, and in a major twist, the host will personally decide who gets evicted.