Bigg Boss 19’s Wednesday episode brought full-on entertainment with The BB Show, fiery roasts, a truth-dare task, shocking judgments, ration cuts, and heated confrontations that stirred drama among the housemates.

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 19 began with The BB Show, hosted by Zeeshan Khan. The segment was packed with entertainment, opening with a high-energy dance performance by Neelam Giri. She was soon joined by Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Aavez Darbar, adding excitement to the stage.

Roasting Takes Center Stage

Amaal Malik spiced things up with a parody song targeting Abhishek Bajaj and Natalia. Pranit More delivered a bold roast aimed at Farhana, Kunika, Tanya, Nehal, and even Zeeshan. While some performances stood out, others fell flat—Mridul Tiwari and Kunika Sadanand’s act failed to leave an impact.

Tanya Mittal recited a satirical poem poking fun at fellow housemates. Abhishek commented on Nehal’s reaction to the roast, while Zeeshan confronted Amaal over being labeled "Komolika" by Pranit.

Gaurav Khanna Becomes the Judge

During breakfast, Bigg Boss summoned Gaurav Khanna to the confession room and appointed him as the judge of The BB Show. He passed Amaal Malik, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal but failed Mridul and Kunika. As a consequence, Bigg Boss deducted 10% from the house’s weekly rations.

After the show, Zeeshan and Amaal were seen discussing Baseer, calling him a “lovesick fool,” and critiquing Nehal’s behavior.

Assembly Room Task: Truth or Dare

Later, Bigg Boss gathered the contestants in the assembly room for a Truth and Dare task. A key topic of discussion was Pranit’s claim that his words are “90% true and 10% false.” When asked whether Zeeshan was gossiping, most housemates supported him.

As a result of the discussions, Bigg Boss announced that Pranit would lose his chance to become captain this week.

Drama Between Tanya, Kunika & Neelam

Tensions flared when Tanya had a conversation with Kunika and Neelam. Kunika accused Tanya of instigating the fight between Baseer and Farhana, hinting that Tanya was responsible for the rift in their friendship.

The episode ended with Bigg Boss teasing a new task to be revealed soon.