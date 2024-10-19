Bigg Boss 18: 'Women are not safe..'; Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for serious allegation against Avinash

In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 18, tensions escalate as Salman Khan confronts Rajat Dalal over a serious allegation against Avinash Mishra, promising a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar filled with accountability.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises to be a dramatic showdown, as the latest promo reveals a heated confrontation between Salman Khan and the housemates. Tensions are running high following a controversial comment made by contestant Rajat Dalal regarding Avinash Mishra. Rajat claimed that “women are not safe with Avinash,” which has sent shockwaves through the house and sparked outrage among both the contestants and fans.

In the promo, Salman Khan addresses Rajat directly, expressing his disapproval of such baseless accusations. Known for his straightforward approach, Salman draws from his own experiences, stating, “People have made such accusations on me, and I know how it made my parents feel.” His words highlight the severe emotional and reputational damage that can arise from unfounded claims, emphasizing the importance of accountability in the house.

Rajat’s remark isn’t the only point of contention that Salman addresses. The promo hints at a broader grilling session where he takes several housemates, including Arfeen Khan, to task for their behavior over the past week. This segment promises to hold contestants accountable for crossing boundaries in their interactions, setting the stage for a tense and revealing discussion.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they await this intense confrontation. The promo has already ignited discussions on social media, with viewers eager to see how Rajat and Avinash will respond to Salman’s criticisms. The stakes are high, and emotions are likely to boil over as the contestants face the consequences of their actions.

As the drama unfolds, Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate its audience with explosive moments and unexpected twists. Tune in to Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow to witness this much-anticipated confrontation and see how the dynamics of the house shift as Salman Khan delivers his unfiltered truths.

