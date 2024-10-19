Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: 'Women are not safe..'; Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for serious allegation against Avinash

    In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 18, tensions escalate as Salman Khan confronts Rajat Dalal over a serious allegation against Avinash Mishra, promising a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar filled with accountability.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: 'Women are not safe..'; Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for serious allegation against Avinash NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises to be a dramatic showdown, as the latest promo reveals a heated confrontation between Salman Khan and the housemates. Tensions are running high following a controversial comment made by contestant Rajat Dalal regarding Avinash Mishra. Rajat claimed that “women are not safe with Avinash,” which has sent shockwaves through the house and sparked outrage among both the contestants and fans.

    In the promo, Salman Khan addresses Rajat directly, expressing his disapproval of such baseless accusations. Known for his straightforward approach, Salman draws from his own experiences, stating, “People have made such accusations on me, and I know how it made my parents feel.” His words highlight the severe emotional and reputational damage that can arise from unfounded claims, emphasizing the importance of accountability in the house.

    Rajat’s remark isn’t the only point of contention that Salman addresses. The promo hints at a broader grilling session where he takes several housemates, including Arfeen Khan, to task for their behavior over the past week. This segment promises to hold contestants accountable for crossing boundaries in their interactions, setting the stage for a tense and revealing discussion.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

    Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they await this intense confrontation. The promo has already ignited discussions on social media, with viewers eager to see how Rajat and Avinash will respond to Salman’s criticisms. The stakes are high, and emotions are likely to boil over as the contestants face the consequences of their actions.

    As the drama unfolds, Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate its audience with explosive moments and unexpected twists. Tune in to Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow to witness this much-anticipated confrontation and see how the dynamics of the house shift as Salman Khan delivers his unfiltered truths.

    ALSO READ Salman Khan purchases ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi


     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh's burning question: 'What does he do?' NTI

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh’s burning question: 'What does he do?'

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details RBA

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo] NTI

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo]

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral NTI

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon