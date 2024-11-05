Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH]

In the November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 18, wildcard entries Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor stirred the house dynamics with unresolved past issues, sparking immediate tension. As they navigated old rivalries and new alliances, housemates faced conflicts over duties, friendships, and budding rivalries, intensifying the drama

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

In the November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the first wildcards of the season, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, made their entrance, adding a new twist to the house dynamics. The new housemates arrived with preconceived notions and judgments about existing contestants, sparking tension among some participants, particularly the former Splitsvilla contestants. Having been co-contestants on a previous show, Digvijay and Kashish brought up unresolved issues from their past, leading to an immediate argument as they began their Bigg Boss journey. The other housemates reacted in various ways to this sudden conflict.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, during a discussion about distributing duties, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra engaged in a verbal clash. The two exchanged taunts in a rhyming manner, escalating the conversation into an argument. The YouTuber subtly hinted that the actor might face repercussions outside the Bigg Boss house if no contractual obligations bound them. This remark raised the question of whether Rajat had issued another indirect threat, similar to one he made on Weekend ka Vaar in front of host Salman Khan.

Additionally, Shrutika Raaj, who was once close friends with Vivian Dsena, has seen her relationship with him deteriorate over constant disagreements. She expressed to Kashish Kapoor that she found the Shakti actor rude and felt he no longer communicated well with her. Shrutika also mentioned that Vivian often boasted about his fame and stardom. Kashish responded with the observation that "if a king has to declare himself a king, then he isn’t truly one." Shrutika humorously remarked that despite his stardom, Vivian was still tasked with cleaning the bathroom, which brought about a light laugh.

The episode also highlighted a rising issue between Digvijay and Vivian, as Digvijay refused to complete the washroom cleaning duty assigned by Vivian, who holds the position of “Time God” in the house. This refusal has led to an ongoing cold war between them. Additionally, tension is brewing between Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor; Eisha expressed her frustration over Rajat’s inconsistent behavior, while Kashish labeled Eisha as insecure and trying too hard to fit in. This confrontation hinted at a potential new rivalry forming.

The promo for the next episode teased a physical altercation between Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal, while “Time God” Vivian is expected to nominate nine contestants. Stay tuned to witness more developments in the Bigg Boss house.

