Bigg Boss 18: Who is Nouran Aly? Vivian Dsena gets emotional after meeting wife and daughter Layan

After his wife Nouran Aly came on Bigg Boss 18 with their baby Layan, actor Vivian Dsena, who has been in the house for three months, cried. Vivian felt emotional and embraced and kissed Layan in the next episode.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Actor Vivian Dsena, who has been locked up in the Bigg Boss 18 house for three months, burst into tears as his wife, Nouran Aly, appeared on the reality show with their daughter Layan. In the upcoming episode, Vivian will feel emotional as Nouran enters the house with their newborn daughter.

In a promotional video released by the filmmakers, the actor can be seen shouting with delight when the doors open and Nouran enters with young Layan in her arms. Vivian, who has always remained cool and in control of his emotions in the Bigg Boss 18 house, fell into tears as he saw his daughter and held her firmly while the housemates cheered.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vivian can be seen showering his daughter with hugs and kisses, holding her securely in her arms, as the emotional reunion takes aback the other roommates.

During the episode, Vivian's wife, Nouran, will be seen attacking Avinash Mishra for casting the Sirf Tum actor. She admonished him for attempting to influence Vivian, implying that the actor would have been better positioned in the game if he hadn't met Avinash and Eisha.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vivian married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022. Aside from Layan, he has two stepdaughters. The actor was once married to Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Vivian, Avinash, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Kashish Kapoor are the contestants who will stay in the house as Bigg Boss 18 approaches its grand finale in a few weeks.

