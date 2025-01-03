Ranbir to Yuvraj: 7 people Deepika Padukone dates before marriage

Entertainment
According to media reports, Nihar Pandya was Deepika Padukone's first boyfriend. They met during acting school. His net worth is in crores
Deepika Padukone was also linked to cricketer Yuvraj Singh. His net worth is estimated at 333 crores
Deepika Padukone also dated actor Upen Patel. Upen Patel also owns property worth crores
Deepika Padukone was also rumored to be involved with MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni's total net worth is 1040 crore rupees
Deepika Padukone was also linked with Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth Mallya. Siddharth Mallya owns 3175 crores
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's affair was well-known, but they broke up after a while. Ranbir owns 345 crores
Deepika Padukone then entered into a relationship with Ranveer Singh and they got married after a few years. Ranveer Singh owns property worth 362 crore rupees
