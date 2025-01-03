Gul Panag inspired ethnic looks for short hair people; Check

Entertainment
Women with short hair often feel uncomfortable in Indian dresses. Try a sleeveless straight-cut kurta like Gul Panag for a stylish look
A printed pleated saree looks beautiful on women with short hair. Pair it with a black sleeveless deep-neck blouse for a stylish look
For a stylish look like Gul Panag, women with pixie cuts can wear a plain white saree with a halter-neck blouse
For a stunning look like Gul's, try an off-white plain lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse and a side-draped dupatta
An electric blue straight-cut kurta and churidar salwar look beautiful on women with curly short hair. Try it with a net dupatta
For a Punjabi kudi look, pair a pastel-colored suit with a multi-colored Phulkari dupatta. Style your hair in a bun or leave it open
Pair a black silk saree with a sleeveless blouse and border design. Style your hair straight and short
