Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra have stirred a social media debate after a photo surfaced showing them cuddling in bed. While they maintain their close friendship, the image has divided fans, especially since Alice is in a relationship with Kanwar Dhillon

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra have sparked a heated debate online after a photo showed them sharing a bed and cuddling. Although the two actors maintain that they share a close friendship, their recent cozy moment has divided fans. Some have defended their bond, while others have raised questions about the boundaries of friendship. Alice is in a committed relationship with her Pandya Store co-star, Kanwar Dhillon, which has added to the controversy.

In the now-viral image, Alice and Avinash are seen lying together in bed, with Alice resting comfortably in Avinash's arms under a blanket. Some fans have found the moment harmless, asserting that platonic cuddling shouldn't be criticized. However, others have voiced concerns, particularly since Alice is in a relationship. They have questioned whether such a gesture is appropriate given her commitments outside the Bigg Boss house.

One user defended their actions, saying that the pair are adults and should be allowed to make their own decisions. Others expressed discomfort, pointing out that sharing a bed and cuddling at night could be problematic when one is in a committed relationship. Some users also referenced a previous incident where Avinash had kissed Alice’s stomach, which further raised eyebrows. They felt that such behavior might be acceptable if both were single, but considering Alice’s relationship and Avinash's interest in Eisha, it appeared strange.

Alice has been in a relationship with Kanwar for several years. In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 18, she revealed how Kanwar had proposed marriage to her. However, Kanwar later denied this statement in interviews, clarifying that he had never proposed to her but had mentioned that Alice was the kind of person one would marry.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

This discrepancy between Alice's statement and Kanwar's response was revealed to her during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which led Alice to break down in tears. Reacting to the situation, Kanwar explained that the comments were made in the heat of the moment and that viewers had misunderstood his words. He added that those who had doubts could reach out to him directly for clarification, as he did not feel the need to explain himself to people he did not know. He further expressed that when things were going well, no one bothered to ask, and it was unnecessary for others to intervene when issues arose. Kanwar emphasized that he understood his own intentions and did not want to waste his energy defending himself against public speculation.

