Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra-Avinash Mishra clash over ration distribution [WATCH]

The recent episode of Bigg Boss saw an ugly fight over food between Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra as Karanveer Mehra refused to do anything to satisfy or entertain Avinash so that he could give him a ration.

Bigg Boss 18 is attracting a large number of viewers this season. Ultimately every player is coming out to play his game. What we can mostly see in this season is the fight for ration, because the people in the jail have all the credibility of ration. This format is making the show more interesting.

In the recent episode, Karanvir Mehra and Avinash Mishra were again seen confronting each other for ration. Karanvir and Avinash have not on good terms since day one and they are fighting on some issue or the other.

In the recent episode, jailed Afreen Khan and Avinash Mishra were told that if every housemate sacrifices one thing that is close to them then they will have to give ration to the housemates. Reacting to this, Shipa Shirodhkar destroyed the photos of her husband and daughter, yet Avinash refused to give them ration.

This incident led to a heated argument between Karanvir Mehra and Avinash. Eventually, they started commenting on each other on an individual basis. Avinash started off by saying, "Your brain is smaller than your hair " while on the other hand, Karanvir Mehra was seen saying "Papa se kaise baat karte hai nahi pata kya".Both the contestants became very personal with each other.

This season is somewhat interesting because of the food responsibility given to a person in prison. And since Avinash is behind the jail, things are becoming more dramatic and the audience is enjoying every episode unconditionally because of the drama.

