Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra-Avinash Mishra clash over ration distribution [WATCH]

The recent episode of Bigg Boss saw an ugly fight over food between Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra as Karanveer Mehra refused to do anything to satisfy or entertain Avinash so that he could give him a ration.

Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra-Avinash Mishra clash over ration distribution [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is attracting a large number of viewers this season. Ultimately every player is coming out to play his game. What we can mostly see in this season is the fight for ration, because the people in the jail have all the credibility of ration. This format is making the show more interesting.

In the recent episode, Karanvir Mehra and Avinash Mishra were again seen confronting each other for ration. Karanvir and Avinash have not on good terms since day one and they are fighting on some issue or the other.

In the recent episode, jailed Afreen Khan and Avinash Mishra were told that if every housemate sacrifices one thing that is close to them then they will have to give ration to the housemates. Reacting to this, Shipa Shirodhkar destroyed the photos of her husband and daughter, yet Avinash refused to give them ration.

This incident led to a heated argument between Karanvir Mehra and Avinash. Eventually, they started commenting on each other on an individual basis. Avinash started off by saying, "Your brain is smaller than your hair " while on the other hand, Karanvir Mehra was seen saying "Papa se kaise baat karte hai nahi pata kya".Both the contestants became very personal with each other.

This season is somewhat interesting because of the food responsibility given to a person in prison. And since Avinash is behind the jail, things are becoming more dramatic and the audience is enjoying every episode unconditionally because of the drama.

ALSO READ Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer release date CHANGED? Here's what we know

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Pankaj Tripathi's wife opens up about her relationship with Her mother-in-law: Here's What she shared NTI

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife opens up about her relationship with her mother-in-law: Here’s what she shared

Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers? NTI

Do Patti Review: Will Kriti Sanon and Kajol's latest thriller film win over viewers?

Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary RBA

Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on RBA

Thrayam REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne's thriller movie, worth your time and money? Read on

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon