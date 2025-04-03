Skincare: 3 DIY Serums at Home for Glowing Skin

Read Full Gallery

Achieving radiant skin doesn’t have to involve expensive products. With natural ingredients and a little effort, you can craft effective, chemical-free serums at home.



1. Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of Vitamin C powder 2 tablespoons of distilled water 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel 5 drops of vitamin E oil Process: Dissolve the Vitamin C powder in distilled water, stirring until fully mixed. Add aloe vera gel and vitamin E oil, blending everything thoroughly. Store the serum in a dark, airtight container to prevent oxidation. Usage: Apply a small amount of the serum to cleansed skin every evening. Avoid direct sunlight after application, as Vitamin C can make skin sensitive to UV rays.

2. Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of hyaluronic acid powder 1 cup of rose water 3 drops of lavender essential oil Process: Slowly mix the hyaluronic acid powder into rose water, ensuring no clumps form. Add lavender essential oil and stir until blended well. Transfer the serum into a glass dropper bottle for easy use. Usage: Gently massage a few drops of this serum onto your face in the morning and evening. It locks in moisture and keeps your skin plump and hydrated.

3. Aloe and Niacinamide Soothing Serum

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel 1 teaspoon of niacinamide powder 1 tablespoon of distilled water Process: Mix niacinamide powder with distilled water until fully dissolved. Combine this mixture with aloe vera gel and stir until smooth. Store the serum in a refrigerator to keep it fresh. Usage: Use this serum after cleansing to soothe irritated or acne-prone skin. Apply a thin layer twice daily for best results.

