Skincare: 3 DIY Serums at Home for Glowing Skin

Achieving radiant skin doesn’t have to involve expensive products. With natural ingredients and a little effort, you can craft effective, chemical-free serums at home. 
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

1. Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of Vitamin C powder

2 tablespoons of distilled water

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

5 drops of vitamin E oil

Process:

Dissolve the Vitamin C powder in distilled water, stirring until fully mixed.

Add aloe vera gel and vitamin E oil, blending everything thoroughly.

Store the serum in a dark, airtight container to prevent oxidation.

Usage: Apply a small amount of the serum to cleansed skin every evening. Avoid direct sunlight after application, as Vitamin C can make skin sensitive to UV rays.

article_image2

2. Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of hyaluronic acid powder

1 cup of rose water

3 drops of lavender essential oil

Process:

Slowly mix the hyaluronic acid powder into rose water, ensuring no clumps form.

Add lavender essential oil and stir until blended well.

Transfer the serum into a glass dropper bottle for easy use.

Usage: Gently massage a few drops of this serum onto your face in the morning and evening. It locks in moisture and keeps your skin plump and hydrated.


article_image3

3. Aloe and Niacinamide Soothing Serum

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of niacinamide powder

1 tablespoon of distilled water

Process:

Mix niacinamide powder with distilled water until fully dissolved.

Combine this mixture with aloe vera gel and stir until smooth.

Store the serum in a refrigerator to keep it fresh.

Usage: Use this serum after cleansing to soothe irritated or acne-prone skin. Apply a thin layer twice daily for best results.

