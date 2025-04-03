Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads legal battle in gripping Jallianwala Bagh saga

Read Full Article

The trailer for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has finally dropped, and it promises to deliver a compelling and heart-wrenching cinematic experience. The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, sheds light on the aftermath of one of India's darkest historical events – the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. While many know of the massacre itself, this sequel aims to uncover the emotional and legal battles that followed, focusing on the fight for justice.

Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who took a stand against the British colonial government after the massacre. His character fights to bring the perpetrators to justice, representing the resilience of a nation in the face of unspeakable atrocities.

The trailer, running at 3 minutes and 2 seconds, teases an intense courtroom drama with stirring dialogues and passionate exchanges between Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, who portrays the opposing lawyer representing the British Empire.

The emotional depth of the trailer is further enhanced by Ananya Panday's supporting role, which adds another layer to the gripping story. The film aims not only to recount the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh but also to highlight the emotional toll and the bravery of individuals who sought justice. The massacre, in which British soldiers opened fire on a crowd of unarmed Indians, remains an indelible part of India's history.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. With its mix of historical accuracy and emotional storytelling, the film is expected to educate and move audiences, offering a new perspective on an event that shaped the course of India's freedom struggle.

ALSO READ: 'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

Latest Videos