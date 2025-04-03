user
user icon

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads legal battle in gripping Jallianwala Bagh saga

The Kesari Chapter 2 trailer unveils a gripping tale of justice post-Jallianwala Bagh, featuring Akshay Kumar as a brave lawyer, with R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads legal battle in gripping Jallianwala Bagh saga NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

The trailer for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has finally dropped, and it promises to deliver a compelling and heart-wrenching cinematic experience. The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, sheds light on the aftermath of one of India's darkest historical events – the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. While many know of the massacre itself, this sequel aims to uncover the emotional and legal battles that followed, focusing on the fight for justice.

Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who took a stand against the British colonial government after the massacre. His character fights to bring the perpetrators to justice, representing the resilience of a nation in the face of unspeakable atrocities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The trailer, running at 3 minutes and 2 seconds, teases an intense courtroom drama with stirring dialogues and passionate exchanges between Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, who portrays the opposing lawyer representing the British Empire.

The emotional depth of the trailer is further enhanced by Ananya Panday's supporting role, which adds another layer to the gripping story. The film aims not only to recount the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh but also to highlight the emotional toll and the bravery of individuals who sought justice. The massacre, in which British soldiers opened fire on a crowd of unarmed Indians, remains an indelible part of India's history.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. With its mix of historical accuracy and emotional storytelling, the film is expected to educate and move audiences, offering a new perspective on an event that shaped the course of India's freedom struggle.

ALSO READ: 'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH] NTI

'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

'Wicked: For Good' Trailer : Cynthia Erivo promises magical end to the saga NTI

'Wicked: For Good' Trailer: Cynthia Erivo promises magical end to the saga

IPL style Rugby Premier League aims for global impact as Rahul Bose targets India's 2032 Olympic qualification snt

IPL-style Rugby Premier League aims for global impact as Rahul Bose targets India's 2032 Olympic qualification

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid L2: Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram

'Kantara Chapter 1' Release Date OUT: Makers shut down delay rumours, film set to release on THIS date NTI

'Kantara Chapter 1' Release Date OUT: Makers shut down delay rumours, film set to release on THIS date

Recent Stories

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series NTI

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy MEG

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces gcw

'Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces

Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look iwh

Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look

Recent Videos

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon
Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Video Icon
Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

Video Icon