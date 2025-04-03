user
'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

The Chhorii 2 trailer has dropped, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha's fierce role and Soha Ali Khan's evil transformation, promising a chilling supernatural experience.

ANI |Published: Apr 3, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit 'Chhorii,' titled 'Chhorii 2', has dropped its gripping trailer, promising an even more intense supernatural experience.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a fierce new role, the film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.
The trailer opens with a chilling narrative as Nushrratt's character tells her daughter a haunting tale of a vast kingdom where a king, enraged by the birth of a daughter, orders his daasi to kill her.

The storyline quickly shifts to nerve-wracking visuals, showing Nushrratt's relentless struggle to protect her child from the evil daasi, played by Soha Ali Khan, and other paranormal forces that threaten their lives.

Soha Ali Khan's menacing transformation in the trailer has already captured the audience's attention, with fans praising her intense performance and expressing excitement over her return to the horror genre.

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the original film, 'Chhorii 2' promises to elevate the horror experience with a riveting blend of fear, suspense, and social commentary.

The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025, under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production.

The sequel also features a supporting cast, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. 

