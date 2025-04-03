user
'Wicked: For Good' Trailer: Cynthia Erivo promises magical end to the saga

Universal Pictures unveiled the first look at Wicked: For Good at CinemaCon. The highly anticipated sequel, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, continues the iconic musical fantasy saga.

ANI |Published: Apr 3, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

The movie, which is the second part of Chu's Oscar-winning adaptation, is set to hit theaters domestically on November 21.

Deadline reported that Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, joined Chu and producer Marc Platt onstage to introduce the trailer.

Although the duo did not perform musically, the epic trailer shown to theater owners in attendance was met with enthusiasm.

The trailer reveals a continuation of the story of Galinda and Elphaba, with Galinda warning Elphaba that "they're coming for you."

The footage also features Prince Fiyero and his men searching for Elphaba, as well as a shot of Elphaba's defiant sky-writing message, "OUR WIZARD LIES," as per Deadline.

The film boasts the returning cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

'Wicked: For Good' has wrapped production, with Chu having worked on both films simultaneously.

The first installment, 'Wicked: Part One,' grossed over USD 747 million globally and received 10 Oscar nominations, winning two.

Winnie Holzman, who adapted the stage musical from Gregory Maguire's novel, co-wrote the script with Dana Fox.

Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway musical songwriter, serves as an executive producer alongside Jared LeBoff and David Nicksay.

