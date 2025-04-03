IPL 2025: GT pacer Kagiso Rabada returns home due to personal reasons ahead of clash against SRH

Read Full Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home to South Africa from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

GT issued a statement about Rabada's return back home on Thursday. The Proteas pace veteran was a part of GT's first two IPL 2025 matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), taking one wicket each in expensive four-over spells of 1/41 and 1/42 respectively.

Gujarat Titans' statement about Kagiso Rabada

"Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa from the ongoing season of the TATA IPL due to some personal reasons.

The South Africa international was a part of Gujarat Titans' first two matches of the TATA IPL 2025. Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter," the statement said.

Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2025

Kagiso formed a fiery pace attack for GT alongside compatriot Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and veteran Ishant Sharma. In 222 T20s, Rabada has taken 278 wickets at an average of 23.33 with best figures of 4/21 and an economy rate of 8.02. With 566 wickets in 241 international matches, he is an all-format veteran for South Africa.

In their previous IPL clash, GT defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday. Siraj (3/19) and Sai Kishore (2/22) were top bowlers as fine contributions from Liam Livingstone (54), Jitesh Sharma (33) and Tim David (32) powered RCB to 169/8 after being reduced to 42/4. GT chased down the total comfortably as Sai Sudharshan (49), Jos Buttler (73*) and Sherfane Rutherford (30*) played explosive knocks, winning the match with eight wickets in hand.

With two wins in three matches, GT is now at the fourth spot in the points table, Their next clash will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6 at Hyderabad.

