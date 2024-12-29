Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Salman Khan questions Eisha Singh about her relationship with Shalin Bhanot, sparking rumors. Eisha denies the claims, adding more drama to the house dynamics.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan made a startling revelation about actress Eisha Singh, raising eyebrows over her relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. During the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Salman questioned Eisha about her bond with Shalin, suggesting that the two might be more than just friends. However, Eisha quickly dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that they were simply co-stars and best friends.

The drama escalated when Salman accused Eisha of being insincere with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra, claiming that she was only maintaining a friendship with him for the game. Salman further criticized her for not standing by Avinash during a recent altercation with Kashish Kapoor. Eisha, who had earlier apologized to Avinash for her actions, was put on the spot again by Salman, who asked if she had any romantic feelings for him, given that Avinash had already confessed his liking for her. Eisha denied the allegations, reiterating that she would only address her feelings for Avinash after the show concluded, as she didn’t want to jeopardize their friendship in the Bigg Boss house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The situation took an unexpected turn when Karan Veer Mehra, another contestant, revealed some past interactions between Eisha and Shalin during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karan hinted that Shalin had been constantly on the phone with someone, leading to more speculation about their relationship. Eisha denied the claim, but Karan continued to playfully suggest that Avinash would be a better match for her than Shalin. The conversation left Eisha blushing, hinting at the complexities of her emotions amidst the ongoing drama in the house.

With Salman’s tough questioning and Karan’s playful remarks, Eisha’s relationships with both Shalin and Avinash remain a topic of much speculation and intrigue.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..' NTI

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA

SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Which smartphone you should prefer buying? gcw

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Which smartphone you should prefer buying?

Death toll rises to 151, flight recorder recovered: What we know so far in South Korea deadly plane crash shk

Death toll rises to 151, flight recorder recovered: What we know so far in South Korea deadly plane crash

Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY ATG

Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon