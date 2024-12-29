Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan made a startling revelation about actress Eisha Singh, raising eyebrows over her relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. During the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Salman questioned Eisha about her bond with Shalin, suggesting that the two might be more than just friends. However, Eisha quickly dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that they were simply co-stars and best friends.

The drama escalated when Salman accused Eisha of being insincere with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra, claiming that she was only maintaining a friendship with him for the game. Salman further criticized her for not standing by Avinash during a recent altercation with Kashish Kapoor. Eisha, who had earlier apologized to Avinash for her actions, was put on the spot again by Salman, who asked if she had any romantic feelings for him, given that Avinash had already confessed his liking for her. Eisha denied the allegations, reiterating that she would only address her feelings for Avinash after the show concluded, as she didn’t want to jeopardize their friendship in the Bigg Boss house.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Karan Veer Mehra, another contestant, revealed some past interactions between Eisha and Shalin during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karan hinted that Shalin had been constantly on the phone with someone, leading to more speculation about their relationship. Eisha denied the claim, but Karan continued to playfully suggest that Avinash would be a better match for her than Shalin. The conversation left Eisha blushing, hinting at the complexities of her emotions amidst the ongoing drama in the house.

With Salman’s tough questioning and Karan’s playful remarks, Eisha’s relationships with both Shalin and Avinash remain a topic of much speculation and intrigue.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

Latest Videos