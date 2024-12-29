Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan addressing a heated controversy involving contestants Avinash Mishra and Kashish Kapoor. The drama unfolded when Kashish accused Avinash of being a “womanizer” after he commented on her “angle” in a conversation. Angered by the remark, Kashish made some sharp and unpleasant statements about Avinash.

Salman Khan didn’t hold back and decided to set the record straight during the episode. He began by calling Chum Darang to the stand, asking her to apologize to Avinash for commenting on his relationship with Eisha Singh. This statement had stirred quite a bit of buzz in the media, and Salman ensured Chum took accountability for her words.

The spotlight then shifted to Sara Arfeen Khan. Salman showed clips revealing that Sara had created a false narrative about Avinash, which led to character assassination. The host then called Kashish Kapoor to defend her actions, where he pointed out that she had tried to create a biased story against Avinash for her own benefit, aiming to gain more screen time.

Rajat Dalal was also summoned after calling Avinash a “tharki” in previous episodes. Rajat admitted that his choice of words was inappropriate. Finally, Eisha Singh was reprimanded for siding with Kashish during the altercation.

While some fans felt that the episode was an attempt to “whitewash” Avinash’s image, many others supported him, feeling that the episode brought much-needed clarity. As the drama unfolded, viewers were left discussing the shifting dynamics in the Bigg Boss house, making it another thrilling episode for the show.

ALSO READ Year Ender 2024: Allu Arjun to Prabhas; Top 5 Tollywood actors Who ruled the 2024 box office

Latest Videos