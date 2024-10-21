Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's estranged husband Gaurav Saxena makes serious claims against her— Details inside

Hema Sharma is in the spotlight as her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, makes serious allegations about custody issues and financial demands in their ongoing dispute.

In a surprising development, Hema Sharma, known as Viral Bhabhi from her social media fame, is at the center of a custody controversy involving her estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena. Allegations have emerged that Hema is intentionally keeping their son away from Gaurav, an NRI based in Uganda.

Gaurav recently spoke out against what he describes as false accusations made by Hema in a vlog on his YouTube channel, "Gaurav Ki Kahani." In his video, he expressed heartfelt thanks to his supporters, especially women who reached out to him with encouragement and moral support. Gaurav explained that he started the channel to create a record for their two-year-old son, hoping he would understand the circumstances surrounding his parents' separation in the future.

He claims that Hema has been denying him access to their son, and also mentioned that Hema has an older child from a previous marriage who is similarly estranged from his father. Gaurav expressed concern that his son might face the same fate, highlighting his belief that Hema is not instilling positive values in their children.

Gaurav also disclosed that Hema has made significant financial demands, asking him to buy her a 2 BHK flat worth ₹2.50 crores. He stated that he is already contributing financially, including paying rent for her current home, and cannot meet her demands. Gaurav noted that he had previously supported Hema with monthly expenses of 3 to 4 lakhs until their separation in April 2024, after which he began contributing ₹1 lakh per month.

Adding to the drama, Hema has accused Gaurav of kidnapping their son, which he denies, claiming she willingly allowed him to take the child for some time. Gaurav expressed dismay that Hema is participating in "Bigg Boss 18," leaving their son behind without his knowledge. He has called on the Colors channel to release footage from the show, believing it will clarify the situation to the public.

Hema Sharma's presence on the reality show, alongside her past work in films like "Yamla Pagla Deewana, Phir Se" and "Kahan Hum Kahan Tum," adds another layer to this unfolding story. As the situation develops, fans and viewers are left to ponder the impact of these allegations on both the couple and their child.

