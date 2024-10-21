Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Karanveer Mehra engage in ugly fight; Avinash calls him 'Chomu, Takla Nalla'

    In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra got into a heated argument during a cooking task, with Avinash using some harsh names for Karanveer.

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra's rivalry in the Bigg Boss 18 house has intensified with each passing day. Since the start of the season, the two actors have frequently clashed, often leading to heated arguments that keep viewers engaged.

    In the latest episode, during the "Weekend Ka Vaar," special guests Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudhesh Lehri entered the house to interact with the contestants. One of the tasks involved making tacos using ingredients from the garden area. Karanveer was tasked with preparing a taco for Avinash. After he finished, Karanveer called Avinash over to eat it, but Vivian interrupted and told Karan to bring it to Avinash instead. The two got into an argument verbally as a result.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the heat of the moment, Karanveer taunted Avinash, saying, “Papa yaha pe aagaye hai na, ab tu tameez sikh kar hi jayega,” which translated to him implying that Avinash needed to behave properly. This comment triggered an angry response from Avinash, who lashed out at Karanveer for mentioning his father in the argument.

    Avinash retaliated with harsh words, calling Karanveer various names like “Chomu, Nalla, Takla” (bald). He further threatened, “Agar Meri family par Gaya Na, toh jitne bhi baal bache hai Na wo bhi noch dunga,” implying that he would go to any lengths if his family was disrespected.

    Karanveer, however, chose not to engage further and ignored Avinash's comments, opting instead to focus on the task at hand. The ongoing tension between these two contestants promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the season unfolds.

