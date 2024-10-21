Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma, aka Viral Bhabhi, has been eliminated from house

Hema Sharma, also known as Viral Bhabhi, captivated audiences on Bigg Boss 18 but faced elimination this week, stirring emotions among her co-contestants and highlighting her dramatic journey in the house.

Hema Sharma, popularly known as Viral Bhabhi on Instagram, recently made waves as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Unfortunately, her journey in the house ended when she was eliminated this week, a decision announced by Bigg Boss himself rather than the host, Salman Khan. The news of her departure left her fellow contestants visibly upset, as they rushed to hug her in support. Notably, Sara referred to Hema as her dance partner, highlighting their bond during the show.

In a tense moment leading up to her eviction, Hema advised Avinash to “control himself” after he engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Karanveer Mehra, who had jokingly referred to himself as Avinash’s “papa.” This incident showcased the emotional highs and lows contestants experience in the pressure cooker environment of Bigg Boss.

Hema Sharma, a mother of two, has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including her controversial experience on the set of Dabangg 3, where she accused Salman Khan’s team of manhandling her. During the show’s grand premiere, she confronted Salman about the incident, surprising him and viewers.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal challenges Avinash Mishra after he withholds ration, says 'Iska rehna, sona..'

Although Hema's time in the Bigg Boss house was brief, it was filled with drama. She began her journey locked in a jail cell after being persuaded by fellow contestant Chahat Pandey. The confinement took its toll, as Hema broke down multiple times and later expressed her dissatisfaction with her situation.

Despite her early exit, Hema Sharma’s presence on Bigg Boss 18 sparked conversations and emotional moments, making her a memorable part of this season. Fans are left to wonder how her experiences will shape her future endeavors in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes cryptic comment amid death threats - WATCH

Latest Videos