    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH]

    The much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has been released, stirring excitement among fans. With the theme of ‘Time Ka Taandav,’ the upcoming season promises high drama. Nia Sharma has been reported as the first confirmed contestant for this season

    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    The highly anticipated first promo of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has been released, sending fans into a frenzy. The popular reality show, known for its huge fanbase, introduced the theme of ‘Time Ka Taandav,’ hinting at high drama and suspense.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Colors TV shared the teaser video, which starts with Salman Khan stating that Bigg Boss will reveal the future of the housemates and that the chaos of time will unfold. Although not much detail was shared, the teaser sparked excitement among fans. One fan expressed nostalgia, saying that the promo evoked memories of watching the show after school in 2013-14 and hoped the tasks would follow a similar style. Another fan mentioned their enthusiasm, commenting that with Salman Khan's return, the fun is about to begin.

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

    While there is widespread curiosity about the participants for the upcoming season, it has been reported that Nia Sharma will be the first contestant on Bigg Boss 18. According to India Today, Nia has been confirmed for the show and is excited about the opportunity.

    A source revealed that Nia agreed to participate and signed the contract recently, and both she and the team are eager about her involvement. Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, if true, Nia might soon exit Laughter Chefs, a cooking reality show featuring stars like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, and others, hosted by Bharti Singh.

