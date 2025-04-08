Lifestyle

6 Best workouts for perfectly toned 6-Pack abs

1. Crunches

The classic crunch strengthens your upper abdominal muscles and improves core stability.

2. Plank

A simple yet powerful exercise that works the entire core while enhancing posture.

3. Leg Raises

Targeting the lower abs, this workout also boosts hip flexibility and strength.

4. Russian Twists

This rotational movement tones the obliques and improves balance and coordination.

5. Mountain Climbers

An effective cardio-core workout that burns calories and builds core endurance.

 

6. Bicycle Crunches

This dynamic exercise engages both the upper and lower abs while toning the obliques.

