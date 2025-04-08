Lifestyle
The classic crunch strengthens your upper abdominal muscles and improves core stability.
A simple yet powerful exercise that works the entire core while enhancing posture.
Targeting the lower abs, this workout also boosts hip flexibility and strength.
This rotational movement tones the obliques and improves balance and coordination.
An effective cardio-core workout that burns calories and builds core endurance.
This dynamic exercise engages both the upper and lower abs while toning the obliques.
