Stocks to watch on April 8: Titan, Tata Motors, BEL and more

Image credits: freepik

Titan

Ends FY25 strong with 25% YoY Q4 growth, driven by jewellery sales and 72 new stores added.

Image credits: freepik

Tata Motors

JLR volumes flat, as sluggish China market weighs on annual performance.

Image credits: freepik

Bharat Electronics

Wins ₹2,210 crore IAF contract, boosting FY25 order book to ₹2,803 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Mahindra & Mahindra

Launches tech-focused arm, Mahindra Advanced Technologies, with ₹5 crore initial investment.

Image credits: freepik

KPI Green Energy

Scraps 66.2 MW order from Sai Bandhan Infinium; minimal financial impact expected.

Image credits: Freepik@creativaimages

IL&FS Engineering

Reveals ₹2,628 crore loan default, says NCLT bars further interest accrual.

Image credits: Freepik@verganaharis

Adani Ports

Starts operations at Colombo terminal, expanding international port presence.

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh

Lemon Tree Hotels

Signs new Darjeeling property, Keys Prima, to open under subsidiary in FY26.

Image credits: Freepik@shahingraphics

Titagarh Rail Systems

Extends Umesh Chowdhary's term, appoints Vijay Subramanian as Chief Transformation Officer.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Havells India

Lloyd unveils premium cooling range, introducing the Lloyd Luxuria Collection.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Brigade Enterprises

Inks deal for residential project, with ₹225 crore GDV across 10-acre Bengaluru land.

Image credits: iSTOCK

