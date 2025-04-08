Stocks to watch on April 8: Titan, Tata Motors, BEL and more

Business
Ends FY25 strong with 25% YoY Q4 growth, driven by jewellery sales and 72 new stores added.
JLR volumes flat, as sluggish China market weighs on annual performance.
Wins ₹2,210 crore IAF contract, boosting FY25 order book to ₹2,803 crore.
Launches tech-focused arm, Mahindra Advanced Technologies, with ₹5 crore initial investment.
Scraps 66.2 MW order from Sai Bandhan Infinium; minimal financial impact expected.
Reveals ₹2,628 crore loan default, says NCLT bars further interest accrual.
Starts operations at Colombo terminal, expanding international port presence.
Signs new Darjeeling property, Keys Prima, to open under subsidiary in FY26.
Extends Umesh Chowdhary's term, appoints Vijay Subramanian as Chief Transformation Officer.
Lloyd unveils premium cooling range, introducing the Lloyd Luxuria Collection.
Inks deal for residential project, with ₹225 crore GDV across 10-acre Bengaluru land.
