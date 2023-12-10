Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch)

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slammed a few contestants who allegedly misbehaved with Karan Johar and made 'faces' during his arguments. Here's what he said 

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    This time, Salman Khan will appear in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday and Sunday. For those who missed the recent weekend shows, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 presenter Karan Johar stood in for the celebrity. Khan will blast a few candidates who reportedly misbehaved with Johar and made 'faces' at his arguments when he returns. 

    Furthermore, Salman Khan will provide a reality check to competitors who believe they are the dark horse but are dumb. Khan can be heard thanking Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their efforts to the performance in a viral video. In the video, he claims these three ladies manage the home while the others are ignorant. 

    Khan also singled out Isha Malviya and praised her for tackling her difficulties with maturity and compassion.

    View the viral video here: 

    Salman Khan, on the other hand, would lecture contestants who misbehaved' with Karan Johar and did not take his advice seriously. Khan also called attention to the fact that they had never landed a Dharma project in their careers due to their attitude. 

    As per the update shared by #BiggBoss_Take on X, Khan said, "Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat kar rahe thhe, aap log vahan par mooh bana rahe thhe, zabaan lada rahe thhe. Karan Johar is one of the biggest producers and directors in the country. He came here to host the show. When you get out of here, try and see if you can meet him. Not just him, when you get out of the house try even seeing me outside and that won't happen. It is all your loss and your responsibility." 

    Take a look at the tweet here: 

    Meanwhile, Sana Khan will be evicted from Bigg Boss 17. 

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
