Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan blasts Munawar Faruqui; questions Ayesha Khan's motive and more (Video)

Bigg Boss 17 Update: In the new Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman Khan scolded Munawar Faruqui and asked Ayesha Khan, “What is your intention of coming on the show?”. The host questioned their motivations.

Salman Khan was furious at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan in the new Bigg Boss 17 promo. The channel aired a preview for Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, in which the celebrity, the show's presenter, questioned Munawar and Ayesha about their connection and shouted at both of them. Munawar and Ayesha were sat together when Salman questioned them in the X promo. “Ayesha, what is your intention of coming on the show?” Salman asked.

Ayesha explained she wanted a public apology from Munawar. “Sir, I wanted an apology,” she said, leaving Salman questioning, “You wanted an apology on national television?” He added, “Fights happen between every couple but they don’t happen like this, on national television.” Addressing his work, Salman said, “You say many things in your stand up comedy acts but you are unable to speak here.”

#BiggBoss17 PROMO: #MunawarFaruqui Comeday Main Kya Kya Bol Jate Ho ? What Salman Hinted? #AyeshaKhan said Apni Shakal Mat Dikhana ?



Still they are hiding ? #BB17 ? Come join @JThakers Youtube REview pic.twitter.com/ppA58prEEj — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) December 29, 2023

Salman said about their relationship, “The way your relationship is appearing on screen, it doesn’t seem like (Ayesha and Munawar) were upset with each other.” Ayesha was in tears after the confrontation. She sobbed after the conversation with Salman, and Ankita Lokhande consoled her. When Munawar attempted to settle the situation, Ayesha yelled at him and told him not to show his face to her again. View the video below:

Ayesha had levelled severe claims against Munawar, alleging that he was 'double dating' her. Ayesha stated that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar sought her on social media to cast her in a music video, but "the video never happened and when the second time I met him, he was like 'I love you'.

Ankita Lokhande is that friend of munawar Faruqui

Which mannara Chopra couldn't be... #AnkitaLokhande#MunawarFaruquipic.twitter.com/1796wZtHNG — ꋬꋊꀘ꒤ꋪ. (@ylt19) December 29, 2023



Ayesha further stated that when she questioned Munawar about his connection with Nazila, he claimed they had already broken up. “The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said ‘no’.”

Ayesh said that she discovered Munawar was "double-dating" her after he entered Bigg Boss 17. “I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter’s account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her,” she said.