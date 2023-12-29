Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

    The Malayalam movie Neru starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan was released on December 21.  Mohanlal has given an excellent performance in the film as a lawyer called Vijay Mohan.

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Neru starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan was released on December 21. The movie has earned a global collection of Rs 50 crore in just 8 days. The actor shared the achievement on his social media platform by stating " #Neru crosses 50 crores at the box office worldwide! Heartfelt thanks to audiences everywhere for the love, and kudos to the entire crew!"

     

    Despite being a small-budget film, Mohanlal's entry into the Rs 50 crore club within a few days of his arrival as the hero is surprising. Mohanlal has given an excellent performance in the film as a lawyer called Vijay Mohan. Most people think that Mohanlal has been able to impress the audience with his performance, even though he is not a big character in the film. As an actor, Mohanlal has made the character in the film memorable, according to most people who have seen it.

    The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events.  The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

    Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.

    The 'Drishyam' actor also has 'Barroz' in the line which would be his directorial debut. The movie is slated to release on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure." 
     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on ATG

    'Dunki' Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check rkn

    Video of slippers being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

    Rajinikanth Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office SHG

    Rajinikanth; Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office

    Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH] ATG

    'Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH]

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor not together anymore? Here' what the actress said SHG

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor not together anymore? Here' what the actress said

    Recent Stories

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that detoxifies skin ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that keep skin radiant

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Stunning PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon