Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut yells 'Siyaapaa'; actress grooves with Mannara Chopra on 'London Thumakda'

Kangana Ranaut gave new tasks to contestants. Later, she danced to one of her popular songs, London Thumakda, from the film Queen with Mannara Chopra. Kangana Ranaut is making an appearance to promote her upcoming film Tejas.

The popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has successfully wrapped up its first week. However, the week was not bereft of conflicts and controversies. From contestants getting into a war of words with fellow participants to trying their best to survive the game, it has been an eventful week. Salman Khan graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and called out contestants for their behaviour inside the house. Along with him, a special guest was present this weekend: Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ: Has Kartik Aaryan refused 'appearance' on Koffee With Karan Season 8? Know details

The actress was invited to promote her upcoming film, Tejas, and went inside the house to interact with the housemates. She enjoyed her time inside as she danced to one of her popular songs, London Thumakda from Queen with Mannara Chopra.

A short video clip shared by a Bigg Boss fan page on X opens with Mannara Chopra performing on London Thumakda in front of the contestants and Kangana Ranaut. As she aces the hook step, Kangana also joins her. The actress sings along and shouts "Siyaapaa" as the catchy lines play in the background. The contestants sitting around cheered for the duo, and Mannara seemed visibly delighted after the performance.

A Bigg Boss verified fan page posted a VIRAL video. Their caption read, "Mannara Chopra puts her heart into this high-energy dance to London Thumakda. You don't want to miss this amazing performance!."

Mannara Chopra was one of the nominated contestants this weekend. However, the host, Salman Khan, announced that there will be no eliminations this week because it is Navratri. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has a lot of fun with the contestants.

She interacted with her Manikarnika co-star, Ankita Lokhande, one of the participants on the show this season. She also gave a task to the housemates, where they had to pick someone they wanted to protect in the game. Before entering the house, Kangana has a fun interaction with Salman Khan. She jokingly asked him to flirt with her.

In her upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut portrays an Air Force pilot on a mission to combat terrorism. Kangana reportedly spent four months in intensive training on the combat methods used by Indian forces for the film.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor-host Govind Padmasoorya gets engaged to actress Gopika Anil