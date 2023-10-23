Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actor-host Govind Padmasoorya gets engaged to actress Gopika Anil

    Popular Malayalam television host Govind Padmasoorya got engaged to serial actress Gopika Anil on Sunday (Oct 22) on the occasion of Durgashtami. GP shared the first pictures from the ceremony on Instagram to announce his engagement.

    Malayalam actor-host Govind Padmasoorya gets engaged to actress Gopika Anil
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Malayalam television host and actor Govind Padmasoorya aka GP, got engaged on Sunday (Oct 22) with Television actor Gopika Anil. The actor took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from the engagement ceremony. 

    Sharing the photos, GP wrote, "Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of ASHTAMI. This is a family initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other. You all have always owned and supported us like your own family. Your love is our strength. Seeking your prayers and blessings as we move on to an important milestone in our lives. Lots of love, Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil.”

    The couple will tie the knot next year.

    In the engagement ceremony photos, GP can be seen dressed in a sherwani and turban, while Gopika Anil looked beautiful in a lehenga.
     

    GP is a well-known television host who gained popularity by hosting the reality dance competition D4 Dance. He made his acting debut in MG Sasi's film "Adayalangal." Additionally, he appeared in "Daddy Cool," "IG," "Varsham," and "Pretham 2." He has worked on films in Telugu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) and Tamil ('Ki').

    Meanwhile, Gopika is well-known to television viewers for her role as Anjali in the serial 'Santhwanam' aired on Asianet. In films like "Balettan" and "Sivam," she made her acting debut as a little child. She portrayed Mohanlal's daughter in Balettan, and her real-life sister portrayed her younger sister. Gopika is both an Ayurvedic doctor and an actor who has been in various serials on television.  
     

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
