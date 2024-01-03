Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE from Vicky Jain

In the latest episode, Vicky Jain also mocked Ankita Lokhande, disappointing the actress. Vicky says he does not find his wife, Ankita, hot. This again left Ankita furious, who then made a shocking comment and hinted at their divorce.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are having difficulties in their marriage at the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two are frequently seen fighting with each other. Vicky ridiculed Ankita again in the most recent episode, leaving the actress dissatisfied. According to E-Times, it all started when Isha Malviya attempted a headstand and Vicky quipped that Ankita would need three people to do the same.



Vicky interrupted Ankita's conversation about her training routine outside the Bigg Boss house and branded it false. Ankita became enraged and smacked her husband with a pillow as a result.

Mannara later complemented Ankita, adding she was looking hot. On the other hand, Vicky disagreed, claiming he does not find his wife attractive. He then emphasised that Ankita is adorable rather than hot.

This infuriated Ankita, who then made a stunning remark that hinted at their divorce. “Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show,” she said. When Mannara asked what decision she was talking about, the former Pavitra Rishta actress added, “You will see, guys.”

This is not the first time Ankita has discussed divorce with Vicky. Previously too, Vicky was heard saying, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

To this, Ankita asked him for divorce and said, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.”

In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year. They frequently make news for their fierce disagreements and harsh verbal sparring.