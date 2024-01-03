Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE from Vicky Jain

    In the latest episode, Vicky Jain also mocked Ankita Lokhande, disappointing the actress. Vicky says he does not find his wife, Ankita, hot. This again left Ankita furious, who then made a shocking comment and hinted at their divorce. 

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE from Vicky Jain RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are having difficulties in their marriage at the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two are frequently seen fighting with each other. Vicky ridiculed Ankita again in the most recent episode, leaving the actress dissatisfied. According to E-Times, it all started when Isha Malviya attempted a headstand and Vicky quipped that Ankita would need three people to do the same.

    Vicky interrupted Ankita's conversation about her training routine outside the Bigg Boss house and branded it false. Ankita became enraged and smacked her husband with a pillow as a result.

    Mannara later complemented Ankita, adding she was looking hot. On the other hand, Vicky disagreed, claiming he does not find his wife attractive. He then emphasised that Ankita is adorable rather than hot. 

    This infuriated Ankita, who then made a stunning remark that hinted at their divorce. “Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show,” she said. When Mannara asked what decision she was talking about, the former Pavitra Rishta actress added, “You will see, guys.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Varun Dhawan goes gaga over 'Chintu' Samarth Jurel's dance moves

    This is not the first time Ankita has discussed divorce with Vicky. Previously too, Vicky was heard saying, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.” 

    To this, Ankita asked him for divorce and said, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.”

    Also Read: Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? 

    In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year. They frequently make news for their fierce disagreements and harsh verbal sparring.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note RKK

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note

    Bollywood actor Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details RBA

    Bollywood actress Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know RKK

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note RKK

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note

    'No evidence that she is alive...': CBI ends investigation on Jasna Mariya's missing case in Kochi rkn

    'No evidence that she is alive...': CBI ends investigation on Jasna Mariya's missing case in Kochi

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality vkp

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him'

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon