    Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? Read THIS

    Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan unfollowed Malaika Arora on Instagram. The ex-couple was married from 1998 to 2016. Arbaaz recently got married again to a makeup artist, Sshura Khan.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Arbaaz Khan seems to have unfollowed Malaika Arora on Instagram. The actor and Malaika were married for 18 years until divorcing in 2016. Arbaaz recently married makeup artist Sshura Khan in a second marriage. He posted images from the tiny wedding ceremony on his social media account. While Arbaaz has been sharing the posts and cooperating with Sshura, several Instagram users have noted that Arbaaz has unfollowed Malaika.

    Only 127 Instagram profiles are followed by the Dabangg actor. This includes his two brothers, Salman and Sohail Khan, and his son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika, on the other hand, is not on the list. In 2017, a Mid-Day report indicated that Arbaaz had unfollowed Malaika after their divorce but re-followed her in 2017. News18 could not establish when Arbaaz unfollowed Malaika at the time of publication. Malaika, on the other hand, continues to follow Arbaaz.

    Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998. Their unexpected divorce announcement was made in March 2016, and they were formally separated in May 2017. However, the couple continues co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan, who also attended Arbaaz's second wedding.

    Salim Khan, Arbaaz's father, spoke about the wedding and expressed his happiness for his son in an exclusive interview with News18. “They decided to get married. I don’t think it is a crime. I am happy for him and have blessed the bride and the groom,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Malaika stated her desire to remarry, saying she would answer yes if asked. The actress stated her desire to remarry on a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress co-judges the programme with Farah Khan, and Farah was seen questioning Malaika about her wedding preparations in a video. 

    “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to double parent cum actress?” Farah asked. Malaika was confused by the question. “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” she replied when Gauahar Khan stepped in and explained, “This means, are you going to get married?” Malaika said she is open to marrying anyone who asks.

