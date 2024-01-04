Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s captaincy makes Mannara Chopra-Samarth Jurel upset

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Ankita Lokhande wins the captaincy task which makes Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel disappointed. They question Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya’s decision.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite enjoyable, with an exciting captaincy task. The episode began with a brawl between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. Kumar hit Samarth in a fury, and things quickly escalated. Almost all of the housemates opposed Kumar and criticised his conduct.

    Following his behaviour, Abhishek Kumar was pulled from the captaincy race, and Ankita Lokhande was named house captain. Ex-captains of the programme Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Aoora were given the authority to pick the new house captain, according to the captaincy duty. While Munawar supported Ankita, Isha wanted Samarth to be the captain. On the other side, Munawar sought to persuade Isha and get her on board, resulting in Lokhande winning the leadership assignment. Ankita was later named the house captain, and everyone applauded her.

    Also Read: Photos: Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump, shares adorable post with husband Jagat Desai

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Samarth Jurel desired a benefit since his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, was one of the ex-captains with the authority to choose. Samarth advised her the same thing, adding that he should take advantage of her position of power. However, after speaking with Munawar, Isha was forced to withdraw Samarth from the competition for captaincy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


    Also Read: RD Burman Death Anniversary: 7 unknown trivia of the musical maestro

    Isha remarked that she owed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain one thus she decided to remove him from the race. Ankita and Vicky also appreciated Isha's support for Ankita and Vicky. Samarth, on the other hand, was irritated. Isha also mentioned that she had previously assisted Samarth by making a few decisions in his favour, and she now wanted to repay the favour that Vicky and Ankita had done for her during her captaincy.

    Mannara Chopra was unhappy with Munawar Faruqui for not standing up for her and allowing her to compete. Munawar, on the other hand, was clear that he wanted Lokhande to be captain, and he played his game accordingly.

