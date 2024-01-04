Photos: Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump, shares adorable post with husband Jagat Desai

On November 5, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai married in Kochi, Kerala. The couple revealed her pregnancy with a special photoshoot on January 3. Amala's fans and friends have been wishing the couple on their new journey.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The newly wedded couple in town are actors Amala Paul and Jagat Desai. The couple revealed on January 3 that they are expecting their first child. The two posted photographs from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Amala and Jagat married in a small ceremony on November 5 in Kochi, Kerala. Her admirers and friends have sent their best wishes to the newlyweds on their new journey.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai announced their engagement on October 26, 2023. On her birthday, he got down on one knee and proposed to her with a ring.

Amala and Jagat surprised everyone when they revealed her pregnancy on January 3. They posted photos of themselves touching her baby belly. They shared pictures where they can be seen caressing her baby bump. "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you! (sic)," they captioned the post.

Amala Paul is mostly known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She was recently seen in Mammootty's 'Christopher' and performed a cameo in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

Amala is looking forward to the release of Prithviraj and director Blessy's long-awaited film 'Aadujeevitham'. She also has 'Level Cross' by Asif Ali Shrafudeen in the works.

According to reports, Jagat Desai is the head of sales for a villa in Goa. They had been dating for a time before marrying in November 2023.