Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump, shares adorable post with husband Jagat Desai

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    On November 5, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai married in Kochi, Kerala. The couple revealed her pregnancy with a special photoshoot on January 3. Amala's fans and friends have been wishing the couple on their new journey.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The newly wedded couple in town are actors Amala Paul and Jagat Desai. The couple revealed on January 3 that they are expecting their first child. The two posted photographs from their pregnancy photoshoot.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala and Jagat married in a small ceremony on November 5 in Kochi, Kerala. Her admirers and friends have sent their best wishes to the newlyweds on their new journey.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala Paul and Jagat Desai announced their engagement on October 26, 2023. On her birthday, he got down on one knee and proposed to her with a ring.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala and Jagat surprised everyone when they revealed her pregnancy on January 3. They posted photos of themselves touching her baby belly. They shared pictures where they can be seen caressing her baby bump. "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you! (sic)," they captioned the post.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala Paul is mostly known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She was recently seen in Mammootty's 'Christopher' and performed a cameo in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala is looking forward to the release of Prithviraj and director Blessy's long-awaited film 'Aadujeevitham'. She also has 'Level Cross' by Asif Ali Shrafudeen in the works.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, Jagat Desai is the head of sales for a villa in Goa. They had been dating for a time before marrying in November 2023. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh supports Abhishek Kumar over slap incident, 'Heart goes out..'

    Cricket a tradition we cherish Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners snt

    'Cricket, a tradition we cherish': Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth ATG

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth

    Video 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures RBA

    (Video) 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures

    Recent Stories

    Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik calls for BK Hariprasad's prosecution over Godhra-like remark in Karnataka vkp

    Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik calls for BK Hariprasad's prosecution over Godhra-like remark in Karnataka

    Red Sea Attacks: 12 nations warn Iran-backed Houthis of 'consequences'

    Red Sea Attacks: 12 nations warn Iran-backed Houthis of 'consequences'

    Kerala: Public prosecutors as mediators in POCSO cases? Report reveals disturbing trend anr

    Kerala: Public prosecutors as mediators in POCSO cases? Report reveals disturbing trend

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation rkn

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon