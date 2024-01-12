Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here

    Bhuvan Bum paid a hefty Rs 77 lakh stamp duty on the deal and the house measures 207.41 square meters.

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Well-known YouTube personality, comedian, and actor Bhuvan Bum has captivated his admirers since he began posting videos on YouTube. The actor's hard work has earned him recognition, fame, and money. According to paperwork obtained by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics business, Bhuvan recently purchased a bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 3 region for Rs 11 crore.

    The facts of the document also indicated that the deed was done in the YouTuber's name on August 07, 2023. Furthermore, Bhuvam paid a hefty Rs 77 lakh stamp duty on the deal and according to the paperwork, the 29-year-old purchased a house measuring 207.41 square meters or 2,233 square feet. Additionally, the property is a 180-square-meter site in Greater Kailash 3. For those who are unfamiliar, the GK3 neighborhood is regarded as one of the most affluent in the nation's capital. Bhuvan is yet to corroborate the news.

    According to the recently made accessible paperwork, the property is worth approximately Rs 4.78 crore based on the circle rate. This is the most recent string of significant real estate transactions in the Delhi-NCR region. In October 2023, an 11,000-square-foot condo at The Camellias by DLF on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road was resold for more than Rs 100 crore.

    About Bhuvan Bam

    Bhuvan Bam began his journey in 2015 with the release of his first video on YouTube, and the actor has never looked back since. He rose to prominence and appeared in a variety of series, chat shows, and other productions. He also has movies/series to his name like 'Taaza Khabar', 'Dhindora' and more.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
