Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire

    This party song, titled 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', is from the love drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will soon star in the love drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.' The film is due to hit theaters on February 09 and ahead of the release, the first song from the film has been unveiled ahead of its release. This party tune, titled 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,' stars Shahid and Kriti, who bring the house down with their sizzling chemistry and incredible dance abilities.

    The film

    Tanishk Bagchi composed the plaful track, which features vocals from both him and Romy. Neeraj Rajawat wrote the lyrics, and Shaik Jani Basha directed the choreography. In the song, Kriti radiates beauty in a glittering blue saree while dancing her heart out. Shahid, on the other hand, looks handsome in a sleek all-black attire with fashionable boots and sunglasses. 

    The entire title of the picture was disclosed earlier last week by the producers. They also released a brand new poster. Maddock Films rushed to Instagram to announce the announcement, writing, "Mark your calendars for Valentine's Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release on February 9, 2024."

    Also read: Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    About 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

    The film, which was originally scheduled for October 2023 but was later postponed to December 07, has now been scheduled for Valentine's Week. Previously, the first look at the film showed Shahid and Kriti in a sizzling stance on a bike against a magnificent sunset. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, this is Shahid and Kriti's debut on-screen collaboration. In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key parts.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration anr

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check rkn

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other sites RBA

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites

    Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites RBA

    Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS RBA

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas

    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence vkp

    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from January 31 to February 9, interim budget on February 1 AJR

    BREAKING: Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from Jan 31 to Feb 9, interim budget on Feb 1

    cricket BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby osf

    BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby (WATCH)

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration anr

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon