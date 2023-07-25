Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba to come soon- read details

The script for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is presently in the developing stage, and it is reported that the film will be shot for nearly 4 months beginning in February 2024.

Kartik Aaryan's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was undoubtedly one of his most memorable. The Anees Bazmee film was a smash hit, and the audience adored Kartik's performance as Rooh Baba. According to the latest rumours, Kartik and filmmaker Anees plan to work together again, and filming for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will begin in February of next year. This year, the actor said that the film's third instalment is in the works, with a release date set for Diwali 2024.

According to reports, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently in the scripting stage, and the team has locked the basic plot for the third instalment of this iconic horror comedy franchise." The concept is currently being fleshed out into a full-fledged tale. Bhushan Kumar is working hard to ensure that every detail of this horror comedy is perfect, and he plans to start shooting in February 2024."

According to the source, the filmmaker will begin pre-production on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by the end of 2023, and the picture will be shot over four months beginning in February 2024. According to the article, "Kartik, Anees, and Bhushan are all very careful about the brand Bhool Bhulaiyaa and have zeroed in on an idea that does justice to the world of this film, yet has a unique element in the overall scheme of things."

Anees Bazmee is expected to finish filming for his forthcoming comedy with Shahid Kapoor, 1722 - Ek Saath Do Do, before focusing entirely on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The insider further stated that Kartik Aaryan "might do one more film before BB 3," but has yet to decide on a project. He's reading many screenplays and will decide on one in two weeks." The sports biopic Chandu Champion is in the works for the actor.

Kartik Aaryan uploaded an announcement video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in March of this year, in which he was seen costumed as his character from the horror comedy and reciting some of his iconic quips. Kartik captioned the video, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024," with the hashtag Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 debuted in 2022 and grossed over 180 crore in India. In addition to Kartik Aaryan, the film featured Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others.