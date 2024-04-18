Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman claiming to be his second wife

    Preeti Shukla accused Aparna Thakur of blackmailing Ravi Kishan and his family for wanting Rs 20 crore by making false claims when her demands were not met.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Ravi Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla, filed a FIR against Aparna Thakur of Lucknow, who claimed to be Ravi Kishan's second wife. Aparna Thakur held a press conference, stating that Kishan had excluded their daughter from their alleged marriage. Shenova, Thakur's daughter, supports her. Thakur allegedly threatened Kishan's family, prompting an FIR at the Hazratganj police station. Preeti accused Thakur of wanting Rs 20 crore and then making false claims when her demands were not met.

    Preeti claimed Thakur threatened to implicate Kishan in a phony rape case, alleging she has underworld ties. Thakur has been married to Rajesh Soni for 35 years and has a 27-year-old daughter and a 25-year-old son. Ravi Kishan is now a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha, representing Gorakhpur, and the BJP has nominated him for reelection.

    Aparna Thakur's press conference

    Professional front

    Ravi Kishan's courtroom drama, 'Maamla Legal Hai', will return for a second season. When 'Maamla Legal Hai' was launched on Netflix in March of this year, everyone was divided. The show was well-liked for its comedy and outstanding performances. Only a month after its debut, the OTT behemoth has announced the second season of its hit courtroom drama. 

    On Thursday, Netflix India posted a video on its official social media accounts revealing that 'Maamla Legal Hai' will return shortly with season two. The announcement video included some amusing scenes from the show's first season.

