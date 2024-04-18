Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aamir Khan Deepfake Case: FIR filed against unnamed person; video shows star promoting political party

    Aamir Khan's office filed an FIR at the Khar Police Station under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and other sections of the Information Technology Act. Read more about the case

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    The Mumbai Police issued a FIR against an unknown individual on Wednesday in connection with a deepfake video of star Aamir Khan advocating a political party, according to an officer here. Khan's office filed the FIR at the Khar Police Station under pertinent parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and other provisions of the Information Technology Act.

    Khan spoke about avoiding rhetoric (jumla) in the alleged 27-second tape, which appears to have been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

    A representative for the actor stated on Tuesday that, while Khan has previously increased awareness through Election Commission programmes, he has never endorsed any political party.

    The disputed deepfake video features Khan in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

    “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections,” Khan’s spokesperson had said in a statement.

    “We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police,” Khan’s spokesperson

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
