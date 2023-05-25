Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report

    Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead in his hotel room. He was staying in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh with his team for film shooting.

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 25, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    After the shocking demise of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, another unexpected loss has shaken the Indian television industry. Considered one of the most prominent Indian film and television industry's finest actors, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death. Adding another name to this list, Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was also found dead in a hotel room at UP.

    Subhash Chandra Tiwari, a director in the Bhojpuri film industry, was found dead in his hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in Hotel Tirupati with his team for a film shoot. According to UP police, Subhash breathed his last on May 24.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    According to Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), quoted by an Indian leading news wire agency, He said, "The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found at his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone. Hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation can get carried out after getting the post-mortem report."

    Subhash Chandra Tiwari hailed from Maharashtra. More details regarding his funeral and cause of death are currently getting awaited.

    This news comes hours after television actor Nitesh Pandey breathed his last in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. It has been a difficult couple of days for the entertainment industry. In the past few days, we have witnessed that the television and film industries lost four renowned personalities. Young television actor Aditya Singh Rajput passed away on May 22. A day later, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya breathed her last in a road accident.

    ALSO READ: Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia 'dating' rumours

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on Periodic Table; watch video here (ARB)

    “The Kerala Story” star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on “Periodic Table”; watch video here

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes Moment; see pics here ARB

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes moment; see pics here

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    Recent Stories

    Apple selling Ember temperature controlled tracking feature smart travel mug gcw

    A travel mug from Apple

    New Indian Parliament building will have a new name?

    India's new Parliament will have a new name?

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption AJR

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on Periodic Table; watch video here (ARB)

    “The Kerala Story” star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on “Periodic Table”; watch video here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon