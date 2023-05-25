Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report

Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead in his hotel room. He was staying in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh with his team for film shooting.

After the shocking demise of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, another unexpected loss has shaken the Indian television industry. Considered one of the most prominent Indian film and television industry's finest actors, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death. Adding another name to this list, Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was also found dead in a hotel room at UP.

Subhash Chandra Tiwari, a director in the Bhojpuri film industry, was found dead in his hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in Hotel Tirupati with his team for a film shoot. According to UP police, Subhash breathed his last on May 24.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

According to Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), quoted by an Indian leading news wire agency, He said, "The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found at his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone. Hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation can get carried out after getting the post-mortem report."

Subhash Chandra Tiwari hailed from Maharashtra. More details regarding his funeral and cause of death are currently getting awaited.

This news comes hours after television actor Nitesh Pandey breathed his last in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. It has been a difficult couple of days for the entertainment industry. In the past few days, we have witnessed that the television and film industries lost four renowned personalities. Young television actor Aditya Singh Rajput passed away on May 22. A day later, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya breathed her last in a road accident.

ALSO READ: Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia 'dating' rumours