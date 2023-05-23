Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

Kim Kardashian is recalling her past relationships and coming to terms with cold facts and the reality that she cannot help those who "don't want the help." Although the SKIMS founder did not name anyone directly during her candid interview, many speculated that she was talking about her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, and Kim officially divorced in November 2022 after more than eight years of marriage. Earlier in January 2023, it got reported that he married Bianca Censori. They were having dinner wearing wedding rings, and their pictures on paparazzi and fan pages became viral.

As per a report by a globally renowned entertainment magazine, during an appearance on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Monday, Kim Kardashian opened up about her past tumultuous relationships and revealed that she is in a good place in her life.

Shedding more emphasis on the same, Kim shares, "Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help. You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

Although she did not take Kanye's name directly, she further spoke about learning from her past relationships, adding: "It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round. But if you don't align with the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that align with what you believe in. Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends, partners, and relationships. You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you are now and at your level.

Kim declared, "Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that, 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful."

Kim was one of the attendees at the 2023 Met Gala, where she was spotted chatting with her ex Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete had called it quits in August last year. The couple had dated for nine months after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live, which she hosted in October 2021.

