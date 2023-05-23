Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia 'dating' rumours

During the promotion of 8 AM Metro, actor Gulshan Devaiah opened up about the dating rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah grabbed all attention when he did not shy away from teasing his friend, actor Vijay Varma. According to media reports, Vijay Varma got rumoured to be dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Amid their hush over dating reports, Gulshan opened up about dating rumours of Vijay and Tamannaah during a chat with a renowned Indian entertainment portal.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is enjoying the remarkable success of the recently released series, Dahaad. It also starred Sonakshi Sinha, and Vijay Varma in key roles. With rave reviews and plaudits from audiences and fans, 'Shaitaan' actor Gulshan recently spoke about Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia's alleged romance and love story.

Gulshan spoke about teasing Vijay at a recent media event. He revealed that Vijay took the joke sportingly. Gulshan shared, "Yes, I started the Tamannaah joke. It went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends. We respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It is not close to how I would tease him in reality."

Further, when Gulshan got asked if the dating reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia feel legit or not, Giving a reply on this, Gulshan said that he got no idea. But he also added that the alleged couple has good chemistry.

Gulshan said, "I have no idea. I have not even met her. I have seen media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have good chemistry. I am sure that means something."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be next seen in Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Raj & DK's directorial-film Guns & Gulaabs in the pipeline. His film 8 AM Metro with Saiyami Kher got released on May 19.

