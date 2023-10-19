Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhagavanth Kesari LEAKED: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film out on Filmywap, 123movies, Filmyzilla and other sites

    Bhagavanth Kesari Full Movie in HD Leaked: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is out on many Torrent sites and Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch

    Bhagavanth Kesari LEAKED: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film out on Filmywap, 123movies, Filmyzilla and other Torrent Sites
    Nandamuri Balakrishna followed up his Veera Simha Reddy release for Sankranthi with another this year. Balayya collaborated with F2 director Anil Ravipudi, who is recognised for producing entertaining flicks. The clip seems intriguing, with Balayya looking older and Sree Leela training to join the military. Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela play the two female leads in the film. Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal are teamed again for Bhagavanth Kesari.

    Sreeleela will play Bhagavanth Kesari's niece in the film. In the words of director Anil Ravipudi, "Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a different role which he has never tried before." He portrays a father figure to Sreeleela, and the film is emotionally charged." Arjun Rampal and Kajal look to be playing major parts. The filmmaker also claims that there is a surprise appearance by Balayya in the film. Today's film was released in theatres, so we'll see what Bhagavanth Kesari offers. 

    About Nandamuri Balakrishna
    After her police officer father's tragic death, an ex-prisoner Bhagavanth Kesari (Balakrishna) becomes Vijji Papa's (Sreeleela) guardian. Bhagavanth wants her to join the military in accordance with her father's wishes, but Vijji is opposed. Vijji becomes embroiled in a scheme with ruthless businessman Rahul Sanghvi (Arjun Rampal). Bhagavanth Kesari squares up against Rahul Sanghvi, another former opponent. It is all about Bhagavanth Kesari and what transpired between Rahul Sanghvi and Bhagavanth Kesari, as well as how the fight ended..

    As per reports, Bhagavanth Kesari has been leaked online and made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Bhagavanth Kesari complete movie in HD has been released on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are now accessible for viewing.

    Apart from Bhagavanth Kesari, numerous recently released films and programmes have fallen victim to internet piracy. It contains Leo, Fair Play, Ghost, and more titles leaked online and made accessible in high-definition copies.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

