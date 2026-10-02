Planning to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion? Find out where to stream Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) online before watching the final chapter in theatres.

Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns once again for the conclusion of the Drishyam series. Entitled 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', this long-awaited Hindi movie has been released in theaters from October 2, 2026, bringing the thrilling tale of Vijay and his family to an end.

However, in case you wish to brush up on the plot twists, characters, and alibis before watching the conclusion of the movie, here are places where you can watch the first two Hindi movies.

Drishyam (2015): Where To Watch

The first Hindi movie, directed by Nishikant Kamat, features Ajay Devgn playing Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who does everything he possibly can to save his loved ones when he commits a grave mistake which leads to his daughter's death.

Along with Ajay Devgn, this movie also stars Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh, Ishita Dutta as Anju, and Mrunal Jadhav as Anu.

The 2015 movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar in India.

Drishyam 2 (2022): Where Can You Stream It?

In this next part, everything begins seven years after the happenings of the previous movie. Vijay is once again forced into hiding his secret because of a new investigation that can reveal his deed.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is a reunion of Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and many more, along with a new addition, Akshaye Khanna as IG Tarun Ahlawat.

Drishyam 2 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video (India).

Anything About Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Ajay Devgn's Thriller Drishyam 3 is not a remake of Malayalam Drishyam 3. It has its own story and ending. This movie hit on theatre on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.