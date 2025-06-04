After 18 long seasons of perseverance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings by a narrow 6-run margin in a gripping final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory was especially emotional for Virat Kohli, who has been the heart and soul of the franchise since its inception nearly two decades ago. Kohli played a vital role in the win, scoring a steady 43 off 35 balls, anchoring RCB’s innings.

The match turned in RCB’s favor thanks to disciplined bowling efforts, particularly from Krunal Pandya — who was awarded Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 17 — and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also contributed with two wickets for 38 runs.

Jubilation erupted on the field as the long-awaited title brought current players and RCB legends together in celebration. Kohli was joined by former stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle as they shared in the emotional moment. Social media too lit up with support; Kohli’s celebratory post, which included photos of him lifting the trophy with teammates, went viral. Among the millions who reacted were Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone’s reaction held special meaning, given her roots in Bangalore. Though born in Denmark, she was raised in the city and studied at Sophia High School and Mount Carmel College. She has often reminisced about her childhood there, recalling memories of early morning badminton and enjoying local South Indian food. Known to have supported RCB during the earlier IPL seasons — particularly around 2010 — she was frequently spotted cheering at the stadium. While she hasn’t made public appearances at recent matches, her online response shows her connection to the team still runs deep.

After the emotional win, Kohli took a moment to recognize his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, for her unwavering support. During a post-match interview that resonated widely across the internet, he reflected on how Anushka had stood by RCB since 2014, marking over a decade of shared highs and lows. He expressed how meaningful it had been to have her watch countless games, especially during difficult seasons. Kohli emphasized the sacrifices and behind-the-scenes support a life partner provides, saying that such devotion cannot be adequately expressed in words.

With this win, RCB closes a long and emotional chapter in their IPL journey — one marked by heartbreak, belief, and now, triumph. And for Virat Kohli, it’s a crowning moment in a storied career that has finally found its most elusive prize.