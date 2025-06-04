IPL Final 2025: In the present ceremony Rajat Patidar echoed the sentiment of RCB fans as he could finally say ‘Ee Saala Cup Namdu..', a year after Smriti Mandhana said it for the women's team of RCB

IPL 2025 Final

‘I will sleep in peace like a baby…’, said Virat Kohli after winning his maiden IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batsman has spent 18 long years with the franchise but the coveted trophy has always eluded him. Virat Kohli, the run machine has almost all trophies to his name - the World cup, the couple of Champion's trophy, has won the test mace for the Indian team, and the latest T20 world cup. The fact that Virat has remained faithful to only one franchise throughout the 18 years, makes this win all the more special for him.

‘EE saala cup namde…’

The Kannada phase which means ‘This year, the cup is ours…’, has been a tag line for every RCB fan whole have stayed loyal to the franchise for 18 years. The dream of winning the cup however remained unfulfilled till last night. The phrase ‘Ee saala cup namde..’, almost felt like a jinx every year for RCB.

WPL 2024 Win

However, some solace was provided by Smriti Mandhana as she won the Women's Premier League title in 2024 for the WPL team of RCB. She could finally say ‘EE saala cup namdu’, the present tense format of the phrase with ‘Namde’.

Rajat Patidar

The RCB captain Rajat Patidar echoed same sentiments last night at the Narendra Modi stadium, as he could finally say, ‘Ee Saala cup namdu'. The win will be all the more special to him as he won the title as a first time captain of the franchise.

Virat Kohli's long, patient journey wearing the RCB cap has finally bore fruits as the legend has added another milestone in his already swoon-worthy career. Last night, it was Virat Kohli's night after giving his youth, his age, his experience to this team as he himself reiterated.