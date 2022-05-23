Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

A flash mob video of SpiceJet flight attendants teaming up with Bengali actress Monami Ghosh is making rounds on social media, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

With its huge video library, the internet never fails us on surprising. From hilarious videos to various flash mobs, the platform just makes us delighted. Now such a flash mob video is going viral over the internet, and that can make you joyful.

Everyone likes flash mobs, and their execution never ceases to astonish us. There have been several flash mob videos that have gone popular, and now a new flash mob video featuring SpiceJet flight attendants and Bengali actress Monami Ghosh has gone viral.

Yes, you read that correctly. SpiceJet flight attendants costumed in red and black join Bengali actress Monami Ghosh for a flash mob at the Kolkata airport. Monami Ghosh may be seen in the video surrounded by SpiceJet flight attendants. The flight attendants and Monami begin a fantastic dance performance after a few seconds. Their synchronicity and synchronisation made the dancing performance more vivid and attractive. Check out the following video:

The video was shared on Monami Ghosh's Instagram page, and netizens were delighted after watching it. Monami captioned the video saying that the flash mob was the first-ever in the Kolkata airport and was performed along with all the SpiceJet airline ladies.

The actress and the flight attendants danced to the famous Bengali song Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru. The song Tapa Tini was sung by Iman Chakraborty, Ananya (Khnada) Bhattacharjee and Upali Chattopadhyay. The movie Belashuru stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta and Monami Ghosh.

However, the video has gathered more than 3 lakh views and 62,324 likes from the date of being online. Netizens were joyful after watching the video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user stated that the video is simply amazing, while another one said the video made his day. Many other users also expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

