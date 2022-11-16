Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report

    Aindrila Sharma who had multiple cardiac arrests, is now receiving ventilator support. As instructed by the administrators of the Kolkata hospital where she is presently a patient, she received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 9:07 PM IST

    Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress, is now in critical condition after having numerous heart attacks on November 15. According to the authorities, the actress who was taken to a hospital in Kolkata by ambulance, received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Sharma's health is pretty fragile, and she is now receiving ventilator support.

    Aindrila Sharma is currently on ventilator support, and her condition is quite fragile. After experiencing a brain stroke on November 1, Aindrila was admitted to the hospital. She underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery.  Anandabazar.com claims that the actor's most recent CT scan revealed blood clots in her brain, which is on the side of her head opposite where she underwent surgery.

    Also Read: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

    Prior to this, actress and Aindrila's beau Sabyasachi Chowdhury encouraged people to "pray for a miracle" on social media. He tweeted, "I never believed that I would post this here. But the time has come today. Pray for Aindrila. Make a miraculous request. Say a prayer for the miraculous. She is battling despite all obstacles and is superhuman.

    Their fans and well-wishers, too, sent prayers. In addition, Tollywood celebrities such Parambarata Chatterjee, Jeetu Kamal, Pousali Banerjee, Anindya Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, and Gourab Roy Chowdhury offered their support.

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    Aindrila, a cancer survivor, had two cancer-free declarations before having a brain haemorrhage earlier this month. She debuted on television with Jhumur and thereafter made appearances on well-known programmes like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She participated in a couple of OTT ventures as well.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 9:07 PM IST
