    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    Pooja Entertainment is all set to bring the heroic act of Jaswant Singh Gill to be essayed by Akshay Kumar and rope in Tinu Desai to direct!
     

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment deliver to the public the valiant deed of an Indian warrior. The famous actor is prepared to depict the true account of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who, in 1989, despite extreme odds, freed workers trapped in a coal mine. On Twitter, India's Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi, paid tribute to the late Gill.

    Akshay Kumar responded to the minister on Twitter, expressing his joy at playing such an honourable role on screen, “Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago. मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!"

    While sharing the information on their social media handle, Vashu Bhagnani retweeted, saying, “Remembering Late #SardarJaswantSinghGill on this day ,who rescued the lives of miners who were stuck in the coal mines of Raniganj under very difficult circumstances. It is indeed an honour and privilege to showcase his heroic act in our next film."

    Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay Kumar on the National Award-winning film Rustom, will helm the movie.

    Some of the most eagerly awaited projects have been funded by Pooja Entertainment, the production company led by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. They have already given us some incredible movies, like Faltu, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, and many more.

    This Akshay Kumar-starring film, which is inspired on Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill's brave deed, is another illustration of the high-quality entertainment material the company aspires to provide fans. The unnamed, suspenseful, real-life rescue thriller by Pooja Entertainment, starring Akshay Kumar, is slated for release in 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
